BERLIN Feb 29 Cologne top scorer Lukas Podolski's future at the Bundesliga club after this season looked in doubt on Wednesday after coach Stale Solbakken refused to say whether the Germany international would see out his contract until 2013.

Podolski has scored 15 goals this season as his home club, to which he returned in 2009 after a hapless three-year spell at Bayern Munich, battle to avoid the drop.

He has been widely linked with a move to the Premier League next season.

"Lukas is a Cologne player at the moment and will be one until the end of the season," Solbakken told reporters during the team's training session. "Then we will have to see what happens.

"His decision is important for us but also for him. We have to respect that."

Cologne have so far failed in their efforts to extend the winger's contract with Podolski, who said he would take a decision in the off-season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)