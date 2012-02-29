BERLIN Feb 29 Cologne top scorer Lukas
Podolski's future at the Bundesliga club after this season
looked in doubt on Wednesday after coach Stale Solbakken refused
to say whether the Germany international would see out his
contract until 2013.
Podolski has scored 15 goals this season as his home club,
to which he returned in 2009 after a hapless three-year spell at
Bayern Munich, battle to avoid the drop.
He has been widely linked with a move to the Premier League
next season.
"Lukas is a Cologne player at the moment and will be one
until the end of the season," Solbakken told reporters during
the team's training session. "Then we will have to see what
happens.
"His decision is important for us but also for him. We have
to respect that."
Cologne have so far failed in their efforts to extend the
winger's contract with Podolski, who said he would take a
decision in the off-season.
