BERLIN Oct 25 German football association (DFB) president Wolfgang Niersbach was re-elected until 2016 on Friday a day after announcing his country's plans to bid for Euro 2024.

Niersbach, who took over from Theo Zwanziger, now a FIFA Executive Committee member, in 2012 received the full backing of all 249 delegates at a meeting of all federal representatives in Nuremberg.

"I am delighted with the clear result and the trust shown to me," he told reporters. "It is great to have the full backing of all national and regional federations and for me it is a nod to continue down the road we started."

His term will run until the next such meeting set for 2016.

Under Niersbach, Germany has bid to host matches for the 2020 Euro championships to be held across the continent and also announced its candidacy to host the entire tournament four years later.

Germany hosted the 1988 European championship as well as the 2006 World Cup and the 2011 women's World Cup.

With more than 6.8 million members and 25,000 clubs the DFB is the world's largest single sports organisation. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)