BERLIN Oct 20 Cologne winger Lukas Podolski
will be the biggest threat to champions Borussia Dortmund's
three-match winning streak when the two sides meet on Saturday.
Germany international Podolski has shot out of the blocks
this season, scoring six times in nine league games and setting
up another three goals for his best ever start to lift usual
relegation candidates Cologne into mid-table.
His performances have also helped him withstand a fierce
assault on his Germany spot by Bayer Leverkusen's Andre
Schuerrle.
"He is just incredible. We just need to keep a clean sheet
at the back and we know he is going to take care of things up
front," team mate Miso Brecko said.
The 26-year-old Podolski, however, was not a happy man at
the start of the season.
He faced another agonising campaign to stay up and was
seeing his Germany starting spot slowly drift towards Schuerrle,
who scored five goals in his 10 internationals as a Podolski
substitute.
To make matters worse new Cologne coach Stale Solbakken
stripped him of his captaincy, akin to an act of treason in a
city that adores Podolski.
The winger, who opted to return to the club in 2009 after a
hapless three-year spell at Bayern Munich, grudgingly accepted
the decision, which turned out to be liberating.
His two left-footed goals against Hanover 96 last week that
lifted Cologne to 10th spot won praise including from Solbakken.
"Maybe (Barcelona's Lionel) Messi has more finesse in his
left foot but Podolski's power is unique in the world," the
Norwegian said.
With Dortmund keen to rebound from their 3-1 Champions
League defeat to Olympiakos, Podolski is hoping to find space
down the left wing as his opponents push forward.
Striker Milivoje Novakovic is expected to join him up front
after missing the match against Hanover with an injury.
Dortmund are third on 16 points, six behind leaders Bayern
Munich.
Bayern travel to Hanover on Sunday, their only league defeat
stretching back to the opening game in August. Second-placed
Borussia Moenchengladbach take on Hoffenheim.
