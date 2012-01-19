BERLIN Jan 19 Champions Borussia Dortmund
suffered a setback as they resume their chase of Bundesliga
leaders Bayern Munich after the winter break when midfielder
Mario Goetze was all but ruled out of Sunday's game at Hamburg
SV (1430 GMT).
Second-place Dortmund could also be without keeper Roman
Weidenfeller and defender Lukasz Piszczek for the match, which
they could start six points behind Bayern, who take on
fourth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday evening.
"Mario's chances of playing are about four percent,"
Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp told reporters on Thursday.
"It does not make sense for him to play after the
preparation he has had. There are enough fit players left and we
do not need to push it."
The 19-year-old Germany international has been a driving
force in Dortmund's recovery after a bad start to the season but
has yet to fully overcome an abductor muscle problem as the
campaign resumes after the annual four-week winter break.
Weidenfeller is nursing a back injury while Piszczek is
still troubled by a thigh injury.
"Roman broke off training (on Wednesday). He wants to take
part but he cannot force anything. We will have to see who will
play," Klopp added.
The Dortmund coach will be hoping in-form Gladbach, fresh
from their best first half of the season in 35 years, will
repeat their season-opening surprise win over Bayern (1-0).
"We need to go in and stay on edge for 90 minutes if we are
to leave the pitch as winners," said leading Gladbach forward
Marco Reus, who has already agreed to join Dortmund at the end
of the season.
With Franck Ribery suspended for the game, Bayern coach Jupp
Heynckes, himself brimming with confidence after his team's
winter training camp in Qatar, is expected to utilise Toni Kroos
on the left wing.
Fellow midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will also make a
comeback after being out for more than two months following
shoulder surgery.
"I'm ready and raring to go," Schweinsteiger said on
Wednesday. "We want to shoot out of the blocks against Gladbach.
We don't want a draw, we want a victory to start another winning
streak."
Third-placed Schalke 04, level with Dortmund on 34 points,
host VfB Stuttgart on Saturday (1430 GMT) while Champions League
competitors Bayer Leverkusen, sixth on 29 points, entertain
Mainz 05 on Sunday (1630 GMT).
