By Karolos Grohmann
| BERLIN, April 12
BERLIN, April 12 Champions Borussia Dortmund
look unstoppable as they march towards their second consecutive
Bundesliga title after beating rivals Bayern Munich 1-0 on
Wednesday but sports director Michael Zorc warned the trophy was
not yet in their hands.
Dortmund's Robert Lewandowski scored the only goal in their
1-0 victory against second-placed Bayern as the champions moved
six points clear at the top of the table with four games left.
"It is still a long way until the title," Dortmund's Zorc
said after his team's 11th victory in 13 league games since the
winter break. "It was an important step but not more than that."
Dortmund still have to overcome bitter Ruhr valley rivals
Schalke 04, in third place, on Saturday before taking on
fourth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach a week later.
"We are obviously happy with the victory but our next
opponent, Schalke, is extremely tough and we also play
Gladbach," said Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp.
"I cannot pretend we have already beaten them both. We still
need to remain focused because otherwise we will not be able to
perform in such a way as we did against Bayern."
Klopp could field an even stronger team with gifted
playmaker Mario Goetze, who watched from the stands on
Wednesday, set to return from a groin injury that had left him
out of action since late January.
Schalke are eager to put their 4-1 demolition by Nuremberg
on Wednesday quickly behind them as they struggle to hold on to
third place that leads to automatic Champions League
qualification.
Schalke are on 57 points, four ahead of Gladbach in fourth.
"We cannot change the result at Nuremberg but we have to do
everything possible so that the boys can be fresh again for the
derby. We need to get a good result," said Schalke coach Huub
Stevens.
Bayern, who saw their treble chances all but dashed, host
lowly Mainz 05, with their eyes now set firmly on their
Champions League semi-final clash against nine-time winners Real
Madrid, and the German Cup where they face Dortmund in May.
"We will congratulate the champions once it is
mathematically clear they will win it but I fear we can no
longer stop Dortmund from winning the title," said Bayern CEO
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Ransom)