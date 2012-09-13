By Karolos Grohmann
| BERLIN, Sept 13
BERLIN, Sept 13 Bayern Munich winger Arjen
Robben could miss Saturday's clash against Mainz with a minor
groin injury as the Bavarians seek to maintain their early
season advantage over champions Borussia Dortmund.
Robben returned from international duty with an injury
suffered during the warm up of the Netherlands' 2014 World Cup
qualifier in Hungary earlier this week but medical checks in
Munich on Wednesday revealed the problem was a minor one.
While he is not expected to be out for long, Bayern said
they could be without their influential winger on Saturday.
The Bavarians lead the standings with maximum points from
two games and after failing to win a single trophy last season,
Bayern are eager to take control of the title race.
Coach Jupp Heynckes, however, may opt to leave Bundesliga
record-signing Javi Martinez on the bench as he did in the
previous game against Stuttgart.
"Obviously, from a footballing viewpoint he is a great asset
for us but Javi still needs to work and fight his way into the
team with performances," Heynckes said of the 40 million euro
($51.55 million) signing.
"Who plays depends on a lot of things. I would not want to
decide this now."
Leaving the Spaniard on the bench has so far not stalled
Bayern's charge to the top of the standings following their
nine-goal spree in the opening league games.
"It was good to shoot out of the blocks like that," Heynckes
told the club website (www.fcbayern.de). "The team is hungry and
it has helped physical preparations."
Dortmund breathed a collective sigh of relief on Wednesday
when medical checks confirmed in-form forward Marco Reus had not
been seriously injured in Germany's 2-1 win over Austria a day
earlier and would be fit to face Bayer Leverkusen.
Reus, the back-to-back champions' most expensive summer
signing, is in fine form, having scored against Austria and also
netting one goal in the league.
Dortmund are on four points from two games, two behind
Bayern.
Fellow Champions League competitors Schalke, also on four
points from two games, travel to promoted Greuther Fuerth.
($1 = 0.7759 euros)
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)