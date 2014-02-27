Feb 27 The battle to avoid relegation will add extra spice when Werder Bremen and Hamburg SV, northern Germany's two most popular clubs, meet for the 100th time in the Bundesliga on Saturday (1430 GMT).

Hamburg are the only ever-present in the Bundesliga's 51-year history while hosts Bremen have missed only one season, following their relegation in 1980, yet both teams find themselves in danger of tumbling down to Bundesliga 2.

Their 'Nordderby' has produced some memorable clashes in the past and reached its height in the 2008-09 season when the sides met four times within the space of three weeks.

The faced each other twice in a UEFA Cup semi-final, which Bremen won on away goals after a win apiece, once in a German Cup semi-final, which Bremen won on penalties, and once in a Bundesliga game which Bremen also won.

This time, however, things are rather different, with seven-times German champions Hamburg lying 16th in the table, the relegation playoff place, and four-times champions Bremen only three points and two places above them.

Bremen, who find themselves in a relegation battle for the second season in a row, have not won a league game since returning from the winter break on Jan. 26, although they have drawn their last two.

Hamburg plunged down the table after a catastrophic run of seven successive defeats under Dutchman Bert van Marwijk, who was eventually sacked.

Despite bouncing back to beat Hamburg SV 3-0 in their first game under Mirko Slomka last Saturday, they remain perilously positioned.

"We must play with controlled aggression," Werder's sporting director Thomas Eichin told Sky. "With a three-pointer for Bremen, the world will be in order."

KEY BATTLE

Honours have been shared almost evenly over the years with 31 wins for Hamburg, 35 for Bremen and 33 draws. Both teams have scored 148 goals in the fixture.

"We know what this game means, for us, the club and the whole city," Hamburg goalkeeper Rene Adler said.

There is another key relegation clash on Sunday (1630) when Eintracht Frankfurt, who have 22 points and are above Bremen on goal difference, host Stuttgart, who are 15th on 19 points after losing their last seven league games.

With so many traditional clubs involved, the bottom of the table is providing more excitement that the top, where Bayern Munich have moved 19 points clear and are threatening to wrap up the title race before the end of March.

Bayern, who have dropped only four points all season in their 22 league games, host a Schalke 04 (Saturday, 1730) team who have been left battered and bruised after a 6-1 home defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Bayern, who won 4-0 at Schalke earlier in the season, will be aiming for their 15th consecutive league win and their 48th without defeat.

Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen (43 points) are at home to midtable Mainz 05 (Saturday, 1430) while Borussia Dortmund, third on 42 points, host improving Nuremberg (Saturday, 1430). (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien)