BERLIN Jan 26 Bundesliga leaders Bayern
Munich look to get their title challenge back on track against
VfL Wolfsburg (1430) on Saturday after last week's 3-1 defeat by
Borussia Moenchengladbach.
The Bavarians lead on goal difference ahead of champions
Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04, also on 37 points.
"We need to play like we did in the early part of the
season," defender Holger Badstuber told reporters.
Bayern had lost their opening match to Gladbach in August
before starting an eight-game streak in which they won seven and
drew one without conceding a single goal.
"We will show against Wolfsburg that the Gladbach defeat was
just a slip-up," said Badstuber. "We have trained well this week
and we have taken a big step forward.
Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes has winger Franck Ribery back
from suspension while midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is also
fit again after missing training on Tuesday due to pain in his
knee.
Heynckes will need to reshuffle his central defence,
however, after Daniel van Buyten was ruled out for about two
months with a broken bone in his left foot.
German international Jerome Boateng will likely move back
into the centre of defence to join Badstuber after having
recently played as right back.
"That is not a major change for us. I have played with
Jerome (as central defender) at least 10 games so far," said
Badstuber.
The hosts will need all the steel in the back they can
muster with Wolfsburg's top striker Mario Mandzukic, who has
scored eight goals so far, back after missing their 1-0 win over
Cologne last week.
Bayern were caught napping against Gladbach with the hosts
ripping their defence apart with a string of quick raids.
"We won't get caught like that on the break again," said
Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez. "Now we must win this game
and then things will look much better again."
Dortmund, again without injured offensive midfielder Mario
Goetze, will look to pick up where they left off after the 5-1
demolition of Hamburg SV last week.
They host Hoffenheim (1430), who have a weakened front line
after selling Vedad Ibisevic to VfB Stuttgart this week.
Schalke travel to Cologne, while fourth-placed Gladbach, on
36 points, take on Stuttgart on Sunday (1630).
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alastair Himmer)