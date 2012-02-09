BERLIN Feb 9 The battle to avoid
relegation is heating up in the Bundesliga with 11 teams locked
in a fight for survival separated by seven points just past the
season halfway mark.
In one of the mostly tightly packed lower half of the table
for years, bottom-placed Freiburg, on 17 points, are just two
wins and a draw away from Hoffenheim in eighth place.
Hoffenheim are in disarray following only one win in their
last 10 league games and their German Cup quarter-final exit at
the hands of second division Greuther Fuerth on Wednesday.
"There is a lot of unrest in the club," said Hoffenheim
keeper Tom Starke after their surprise German Cup exit, claiming
the team had become a laughing stock.
"The whole club is shaking and it is internal problems that
we ourselves created. The whole of Germany is laughing at us."
He also warned of the danger of relegation given the unrest.
"The danger is there because we are not pulling together and
there is too much unrest," he said. "There is no reason to
pretend things are good."
Hoffenheim investor Dietmar Hopp had only days ago demanded
a semi-final spot in the Cup to make amends for their bad league
run and sharply criticised coach Holger Stanislawski for a lack
of game strategy.
Stanislawski, who said on Wednesday he was still the coach,
could be on his way out before they face Werder Bremen, eager to
remain in the top five and the hunt for a European spot.
"I wish he (coach) would stay but it is not up to me to
decide," Starke told reporters.
While Hoffenheim have a slight buffer before things get
really serious, 17th-placed Augsburg are out of excuses when
they face Nuremberg, lying in 14th just four points ahead.
"Only a win will do. Nothing else," said Augsburg's
Sebastian Langkamp.
In another relegation battle, Freiburg travel to VfL
Wolfsburg, whose coach Felix Magath has yet to find a way out of
their own crisis.
The 2009 Bundesliga champions are on 24 points in 10th
place, having failed to find any consistency, with Magath last
week deploying his 36th different player this season, a new
Bundesliga record.
Hertha Berlin, who take on VfB Stuttgart are fighting to
stay up months after winning promotion but new coach Michael
Skibbe has so far failed to make any impact, presiding over four
successive defeats, three in the league.
At the top, leaders Borussia Dortmund entertain Bayer
Leverkusen eager to extend their unbeaten run of 14 league games
while their opponents have one eye on next week's Champions
League encounter against Barcelona.
Second-placed Bayern Munich, two points behind, host lowly
Kaiserslautern, currently in the relegation playoff spot of
16th, a point off the bottom.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alastair Himmer)