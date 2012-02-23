BERLIN Feb 23 The expected return of
Borussia Dortmund offensive midfielder Shinji Kagawa against
Hanover 96 on Sunday less than 10 days after tearing a ligament
will boost the German champions' confidence as they defend their
three-point lead in the Bundesliga.
Japan international Kagawa had done an outstanding job in
replacing injured playmaker Mario Goetze since the start of the
year and his absence was felt in Dortmund's nervous and scrappy
1-0 win at Hertha Berlin last week that stretched their unbeaten
run to 16 league games.
"It is looking good for Shinji and I hope he can be with us
on Sunday," captain Sebastian Kehl told reporters. "Our medical
team is doing fantastic work."
The 32-year-old Kehl has been out for a total of 36 months
with injuries since 2006 but has reclaimed his starting spot and
captaincy this season and was rewarded this week with a contract
extension to 2013.
"As the longest-serving player at the club now, I am having
lots of fun contributing to Dortmund's positive development,"
Kehl said.
The Ruhr valley club last lost in the league in September
and Kagawa's possible return to the squad for Sunday's game
(1630 GMT) would mean a much-needed creative injection in
midfield, with the 22-year-old having contributed seven league
goals this season.
A win against Hanover, who themselves have gone nine games
without defeat, would allow Juergen Klopp's team to stay at
least three points clear of second-placed Borussia
Moenchengladbach, who are on 46 points, as they chase
back-to-back Bundesliga titles.
Rivals Bayern Munich, third on 45, are desperate to get
their season quickly back on track against fourth-placed Schalke
04 on Sunday (1430), after having won only two of their five
league games this year.
Bayern's 1-0 defeat to Basel in their Champions League
round-of-16 first leg on Wednesday piled on further pressure as
they chase a treble.
"We are stuck in a difficult situation and in this phase we
had imagined our game to be different. We must turn things
around now," Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer said.
Gladbach entertain Hamburg SV on Friday (1930) and a win
would allow them to draw level on points with Dortmund.
