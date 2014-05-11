BERLIN May 11 Little-known Paderborn sealed their first promotion to the Bundesliga on Sunday after coming from a goal down to beat Aalen 2-1 and cap a superb season to follow already-promoted Cologne to the top division.

The North Rhine-Westphalia club, created in 1985 after two local teams merged, has an annual budget of six million euros ($8.25 million), about half the salary of Bayern Munich midfielder Franck Ribery, as Paderborn likes to say.

Goals from Marc Vucinovic and Mario Vrancic quickly turned the game around after Joel Pohjanpalo had put visitors Aalen ahead in the ninth minute.

The final whistle triggered wild scenes of celebration with fans and players on the pitch and in the stands.

Greuther Fuerth narrowly missed out on an automatic return to the Bundesliga, finishing third, two points behind Paderborn with 60 points, despite a 2-0 win over Sandhausen.

They will now take on Bundesliga's Hamburg SV who ended up 16th in the top division in a two-leg playoff.

Nuremberg and Eintracht Braunschweig were relegated to the second Bundesliga on Saturday.

