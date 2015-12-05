BERLIN Dec 5 Fortuna Dusseldorf's Kerem Demirbay got an unusual punishment for insulting a female referee last week when the second-tier club made him take charge of a girls' game on Saturday.

The Turkish youth international had reportedly told referee Bibi Steinhaus in last week's game against FSV Frankfurt that women had no place in men's football after being sent off with a second booking.

On Saturday he was the referee in the D-junior league encounter between Haan 06 and Langenfeld before posing with the teams for photos.

"This is what happens when young players make mistakes," Fortuna said in a post on Facebook.

Demirbay, still awaiting sanction by the German FA for his comments, has repeatedly apologised but did not say exactly what he had told the referee.

"I am extremely sorry for having said what I did to Ms Steinhaus," Demirbay said earlier this week. "I should never have said this sentence and it does not reflect my image of women." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)