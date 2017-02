BERLIN, April 19 Schalke 04 forward Raul is to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old former Real Madrid and Spain striker has been at the Gelsenkirchen club for two seasons, scoring 27 Bundesliga goals in 63 matches.

"“He will explain his reasons for the move ... and his plans for the future in due course," said the club in a statement.

German media reported that Raul could continue his career in Qatar. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Peter Rutherford)