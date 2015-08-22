BERLIN Aug 22 Hoffenheim's Kevin Volland scored nine seconds after kickoff in his team's Bundesliga game against Bayern Munich, equalling the record for the quickest goal in the league's history, the Bundesliga said.

Volland took full advantage of a mistake in the Bayern defence with David Alaba failing to find Jerome Boateng and the Hoffenheim striker slipped in to score.

"Now it is official. Volland scores after nine seconds, matching the previous goal record of Bellarabi," the Bundesliga confirmed on Twitter.

