BERLIN Nov 19 A Bundesliga game between Cologne and Mainz 05 was postponed on Saturday after the referee failed to show up, with German media reporting he had attempted to commit suicide.

"The referee, Babak Rafati, did not show up and it was impossible to find a replacement at short notice," Cologne spokesman Tobias Schmidt said.

The reports said Rafati, 41, had attempted to commit suicide earlier on Saturday.

Cologne sports director Volker Finke told reporters the game, due to kick off at 1430GMT, had been called off due to an accident.

The German football association could not be immediately reached for a comment.

