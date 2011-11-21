BERLIN Nov 21 German referee Babak
Rafati, who attempted to commit suicide by cutting his wrists on
Saturday prior to a Bundesliga game between Cologne and Mainz
05, was released from hospital on Monday.
The 41-year-old, who has been a German Soccer Federation
(DFB) referee since 1997 and had officiated in Bundesliga games
since 2005, failed to show up for pre-game preparations with his
assistants at their hotel two hours before Saturday's kickoff.
He was found by his assistants in his hotel room bath tub
with his wrists cut.
The attempted suicide, the reasons for which are still
unclear, brought back memories of the 2009 suicide of then
first-choice Germany goalkeeper Robert Enke following his
years-long battle with depression.
Rafati's father told reporters on Monday he had repeatedly
spoken to his son since the incident.
"He said he loved me. He wanted to apologise. I am very
happy that he is OK," Djalal Rafati said.
Hospital officials confirmed he had been discharged.
DFB president Theo Zwanziger said on Saturday that the only
explanation he could offer for the attempted suicide was that
pressure on referees was "immense".
Rafati, a banker of Iranian descent, has refereed 84
Bundesliga matches since making his debut in 2005 in the same
match he was due to officiate in on Saturday, Cologne against
Mainz 05.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Mark Meadows)