BERLIN Nov 25 A German referee who tried
to kill himself before a Bundesliga game last week said on
Friday he was suffering from depression caused mainly by
constant fear and media pressure related to his job.
Babak Rafati cut his wrists and was found alive by his
assistants in his hotel room bath tub on Saturday only hours
before he was due to referee the match Cologne against Mainz 05.
He stayed in hospital for two days and has since entered
in-patient treatment.
"Mr Rafati believes it was mainly the growing performance
pressure on him as a referee and the accompanying media pressure
coupled with a constant fear of making mistakes that was
becoming a growing burden," his lawyer Sven Menke said in a
statement on the referee's behalf.
He said Rafati had been diagnosed with depression in the
past days the symptoms for which the 41-year-old said stretched
back a year and a half.
"This burden gradually that made even everyday problems
appear insolvable," the lawyer said.
The attempted suicide has revived memories of the 2009
suicide of then first-choice Germany goalkeeper Robert Enke
following a long battle with depression.
Rafati wanted to be open about his condition and would also
like eventually to return to his job and resume refereeing, his
lawyer said.
Rafati, a banker of Iranian descent, has refereed 84
Bundesliga matches since making his debut in 2005 in the same
match he was due to officiate in on Saturday, Cologne against
Mainz 05.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)