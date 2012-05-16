BERLIN May 16 The German football association (DFB) on Wednesday launched an investigation into the crowd-marred second leg of the relegation playoff between Bundesliga's Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Duesseldorf on Tuesday.

The 2-2 draw that saw second-division Fortuna win promotion with a 4-3 aggregate victory while Hertha dropped into the second division, was interrupted twice for a total of about 30 minutes by a pitch invasion and flares.

"Our committee has already launched an investigation," the DFB said in a statement. "We saw the events in this game with consternation and worry."

"The DFB and the league agree that such irresponsible behaviour that threatens the health of many peaceful fans cannot be tolerated and must be punished. The sports court... must find the appropriate punishment."

Hertha, whose players had initially hesitated to return to the pitch after a 20-minute break with a minute left in stoppage time, have said they are considering filing an appeal.

The first time the game was stopped was after Fortuna scored on the hour for a 2-1 lead, leaving Hertha in need of two goals.

Dozens of lit flares from both groups of fans landed onto the pitch prompting referee Wolfgang Stark to stop play.

The game was interrupted again for more than 20 minutes deep in stoppage time after hundreds of Fortuna fans poured on to the pitch thinking it was over and forcing both teams into the changing rooms.

It was only after the insistence of Stark to play on that Hertha returned to the pitch to play the remaining 90 seconds of stoppage time. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)