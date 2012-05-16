BERLIN May 16 The German football association
(DFB) on Wednesday launched an investigation into the
crowd-marred second leg of the relegation playoff between
Bundesliga's Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Duesseldorf on Tuesday.
The 2-2 draw that saw second-division Fortuna win promotion
with a 4-3 aggregate victory while Hertha dropped into the
second division, was interrupted twice for a total of about 30
minutes by a pitch invasion and flares.
"Our committee has already launched an investigation," the
DFB said in a statement. "We saw the events in this game with
consternation and worry."
"The DFB and the league agree that such irresponsible
behaviour that threatens the health of many peaceful fans cannot
be tolerated and must be punished. The sports court... must find
the appropriate punishment."
Hertha, whose players had initially hesitated to return to
the pitch after a 20-minute break with a minute left in stoppage
time, have said they are considering filing an appeal.
The first time the game was stopped was after Fortuna scored
on the hour for a 2-1 lead, leaving Hertha in need of two goals.
Dozens of lit flares from both groups of fans landed onto
the pitch prompting referee Wolfgang Stark to stop play.
The game was interrupted again for more than 20 minutes deep
in stoppage time after hundreds of Fortuna fans poured on to the
pitch thinking it was over and forcing both teams into the
changing rooms.
It was only after the insistence of Stark to play on that
Hertha returned to the pitch to play the remaining 90 seconds of
stoppage time.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)