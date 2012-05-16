* DFB promises punishment
* Relegated Hertha decide to appeal
* Bundesliga playoff marred by crowd problems
(Updates with Hertha deciding to appeal)
BERLIN, May 16 The German FA (DFB) has launched
an investigation into the crowd problems that marred the
Bundesliga relegation playoff second leg between Hertha Berlin
and Fortuna Duesseldorf on Tuesday.
The 2-2 draw in Duesseldorf that saw second division Fortuna
win promotion with a 4-3 aggregate victory that sent Hertha into
the second division, was interrupted twice for a total of about
30 minutes by a pitch invasion and flares.
"Our committee has already launched an investigation," the
DFB said in a joint statement with the German football league
(DFL). "We saw the events in this game with consternation and
worry."
"The DFB and the league agree that such irresponsible
behaviour that threatens the health of many peaceful fans cannot
be tolerated and must be punished. The (DFB's) sports court...
must find the appropriate punishment."
Hertha, whose players were reluctant to return to the pitch
after a 20-minute break with a minute left in stoppage time,
have also decided to lodge an appeal.
"We need to play this game until the end. This had nothing
to do with a sports event," said Hertha manager Michael Preetz,
saying his players had returned to the pitch purely for security
reasons so as not to further escalate the situation.
"A normal game was no longer possible for us. The players
were afraid," he told reporters on Wednesday, explaining why the
club had decided to appeal.
The game was first stopped after Fortuna scored on the hour
to take a 2-1 lead, leaving Hertha needing two goals.
Dozens of lit flares from both groups of fans landed on the
pitch prompting referee Wolfgang Stark to stop play.
The game was interrupted again for more than 20 minutes deep
in stoppage time after hundreds of Fortuna fans poured on to the
pitch thinking it was over and forcing both teams to seek refuge
in the changing rooms.
It was only after Stark insisted that Hertha's players
returned to finish the match that they returned to the pitch to
play the remaining 90 seconds of added time.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)