BERLIN May 15 Fortuna Duesseldorf won promotion
to the Bundesliga on Tuesday after a dramatic 2-2 draw with
10-man Hertha Berlin secured a 4-3 aggregate playoff win that
sent the club from the capital into the second division.
In a bad-tempered relegation playoff second leg interrupted
twice by flares and a pitch invasion, Fortuna returned to the
top flight after 15 years thanks to a 2-1 win in Berlin last
week.
It is the second relegation in three seasons for Hertha, who
had Anis Ben-Hatira sent off early in the second half, leaving
Berlin again as the only major European capital without a top
division soccer team.
The hosts got off to a perfect start, stunning Hertha with a
first-minute goal from Maximilian Beister's 20-metre strike.
Hertha levelled with a header by Ben-Hatira from a Ronny
freekick and missed several more chances before the break.
They were reduced to 10 men when Ben-Hatira was dismissed in
the 54th minute for a second booking and Ranisav Jovanovic
headed in off the post for Fortuna's second goal just before the
hour mark.
With the visitors needing two goals, Hertha ventured forward
and grabbed the equaliser five minutes from time with Raffael
unleashing a thunderous shot from just inside the box.
The game was interrupted for about 30 minutes in stoppage
time after Fortuna fans poured onto the pitch thinking it was
over but the game resumed and the celebrations began.
Eintracht Frankfurt and Greuther Fuerth had already won
automatic promotion to the Bundesliga while Kaiserslautern and
Cologne had been relegated from the Bundesliga.
