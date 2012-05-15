BERLIN May 15 Fortuna Duesseldorf won promotion to the Bundesliga on Tuesday after a dramatic 2-2 draw with 10-man Hertha Berlin secured a 4-3 aggregate playoff win that sent the club from the capital into the second division.

In a bad-tempered relegation playoff second leg interrupted twice by flares and a pitch invasion, Fortuna returned to the top flight after 15 years thanks to a 2-1 win in Berlin last week.

It is the second relegation in three seasons for Hertha, who had Anis Ben-Hatira sent off early in the second half, leaving Berlin again as the only major European capital without a top division soccer team.

The hosts got off to a perfect start, stunning Hertha with a first-minute goal from Maximilian Beister's 20-metre strike.

Hertha levelled with a header by Ben-Hatira from a Ronny freekick and missed several more chances before the break.

They were reduced to 10 men when Ben-Hatira was dismissed in the 54th minute for a second booking and Ranisav Jovanovic headed in off the post for Fortuna's second goal just before the hour mark.

With the visitors needing two goals, Hertha ventured forward and grabbed the equaliser five minutes from time with Raffael unleashing a thunderous shot from just inside the box.

The game was interrupted for about 30 minutes in stoppage time after Fortuna fans poured onto the pitch thinking it was over but the game resumed and the celebrations began.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Greuther Fuerth had already won automatic promotion to the Bundesliga while Kaiserslautern and Cologne had been relegated from the Bundesliga. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)