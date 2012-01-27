Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
Jan 27 Bundesliga result and standings on Friday. Hanover 96 1 Nuremberg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 18 12 1 5 44 13 37 2 Borussia Dortmund 18 11 4 3 40 13 37 3 Schalke 04 18 12 1 5 41 23 37 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 18 11 3 4 28 12 36 ------------------------- 5 Werder Bremen 18 9 3 6 30 31 30 6 Bayer Leverkusen 18 8 5 5 25 24 29 ------------------------- 7 Hanover 96 19 6 9 4 21 24 27 ------------------------- 8 Hoffenheim 18 6 5 7 19 19 23 9 VfL Wolfsburg 18 7 2 9 24 34 23 10 VfB Stuttgart 18 6 4 8 24 23 22 11 Cologne 18 6 3 9 27 36 21 12 Nuremberg 19 6 3 10 19 29 21 13 Hertha Berlin 18 4 8 6 24 28 20 14 Hamburg SV 18 4 7 7 22 32 19 15 Mainz 18 4 6 8 24 32 18 ------------------------- 16 Kaiserslautern 18 3 8 7 13 21 17 ------------------------- 17 Freiburg 18 4 4 10 22 39 16 18 FC Augsburg 18 3 6 9 15 29 15 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg (1430) Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim (1430) FC Augsburg v Kaiserslautern (1430) Hertha Berlin v Hamburg SV (1430) Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) Cologne v Schalke 04 (1730)
Playing on Sunday Mainz v Freiburg (1430) VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F