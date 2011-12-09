Dec 9 Bundesliga result and standings on Friday.
Hertha Berlin 1 Schalke 04 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 15 10 1 4 38 9 31
2 Schalke 04 16 10 1 5 33 22 31
3 Borussia Dortmund 15 9 3 3 30 10 30
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 9 3 3 24 10 30
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 15 8 2 5 26 25 26
6 Bayer Leverkusen 15 7 4 4 22 19 25
-------------------------
7 VfB Stuttgart 15 6 4 5 22 17 22
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 15 5 6 4 19 23 21
9 Hertha Berlin 16 4 7 5 23 25 19
10 Hoffenheim 15 5 3 7 16 18 18
11 Hamburg SV 15 4 5 6 20 26 17
12 Cologne 14 5 2 7 22 31 17
13 VfL Wolfsburg 15 5 2 8 21 30 17
14 Mainz 14 4 4 6 21 27 16
15 Nuremberg 15 4 3 8 14 26 15
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 15 3 5 7 11 19 14
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 15 3 4 8 20 31 13
18 FC Augsburg 15 2 5 8 13 27 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Cologne v Freiburg (1430)
Nuremberg v Hoffenheim (1430)
FC Augsburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1430)
Mainz v Hamburg SV (1430)
Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)
Hanover 96 v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Borussia Dortmund v Kaiserslautern (1430)
VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich (1630)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)