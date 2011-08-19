Aug 19 Bundesliga result and standings on
Friday.
Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
2 Mainz 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
3 Hanover 96 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
-------------------------
4 VfB Stuttgart 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
6 Borussia Dortmund 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
-------------------------
7 Werder Bremen 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
-------------------------
8 Nuremberg 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
8 Hoffenheim 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Bayern Munich 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
11 VfL Wolfsburg 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
12 Bayer Leverkusen 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
13 FC Augsburg 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
14 Freiburg 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
15 Hertha Berlin 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
-------------------------
17 Kaiserslautern 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
18 Cologne 2 0 0 2 1 8 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Bayern Munich v Hamburg SV (1330)
Borussia Dortmund v Nuremberg (1330)
FC Augsburg v Hoffenheim (1330)
VfB Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)
Werder Bremen v Freiburg (1330)
Cologne v Kaiserslautern (1630)
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Mainz v Schalke 04 (1330)
Hanover 96 v Hertha Berlin (1530)
