Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 17 Veracruz 0 Tigres 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Toluca 6 4 1 1 8 3 13 2 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 3 Pachuca 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 4 Guadalajara 6 3 2 1 8 6 11 5 Monterrey 6 2 4 0 10 7 10 6 Santos Laguna 6 2 4 0 8 5 10 7 UNAM 6 3 1 2 7 6 10 8 Chiapas 6 3 0 3 5 5 9