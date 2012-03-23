March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Bundesliga on Friday.
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Hamburg SV 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 26 18 5 3 53 16 59
2 Bayern Munich 26 17 3 6 64 17 54
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 26 15 6 5 39 16 51
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 26 16 2 8 58 34 50
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 26 11 7 8 39 34 40
6 Werder Bremen 26 11 6 9 40 39 39
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 26 9 11 6 34 36 38
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 27 11 4 12 36 48 37
9 VfB Stuttgart 26 10 6 10 43 34 36
10 Nuremberg 26 9 4 13 25 37 31
11 Mainz 26 7 9 10 38 41 30
12 Hoffenheim 26 7 9 10 29 37 30
13 Cologne 26 8 4 14 33 50 28
14 Hamburg SV 27 6 9 12 31 50 27
15 FC Augsburg 26 5 11 10 27 40 26
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 26 6 7 13 33 53 25
-------------------------
17 Hertha Berlin 26 5 8 13 26 47 23
18 Kaiserslautern 26 3 11 12 17 36 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 24
Bayern Munich v Hanover 96 (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim (1430)
Mainz v Hertha Berlin (1430)
Freiburg v Kaiserslautern (1430)
Werder Bremen v FC Augsburg (1430)
Schalke 04 v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)
Sunday, March 25
VfB Stuttgart v Nuremberg (1330)
Cologne v Borussia Dortmund (1530)