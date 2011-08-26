Aug 26 Bundesliga result and standings on
Friday.
Hertha Berlin 1 VfB Stuttgart 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
2 Hanover 96 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
3 Bayern Munich 3 2 0 1 6 1 6
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 3 2 0 1 9 6 6
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
6 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
-------------------------
7 Hoffenheim 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
-------------------------
8 Mainz 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
9 Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 0 1 2 2 6
10 Hertha Berlin 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
11 VfB Stuttgart 4 1 1 2 4 3 4
12 VfL Wolfsburg 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
13 Nuremberg 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
14 FC Augsburg 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
15 Kaiserslautern 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 3 0 1 2 6 9 1
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV 3 0 1 2 3 10 1
18 Cologne 3 0 1 2 2 9 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Kaiserslautern v Bayern Munich (1330)
Nuremberg v FC Augsburg (1330)
Hamburg SV v Cologne (1330)
Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen (1330)
Freiburg v VfL Wolfsburg (1330)
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund (1630)
Playing on Sunday
Hanover 96 v Mainz (1330)
Schalke 04 v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530)
