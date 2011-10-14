Oct 14 Bundesliga result and standings on
Friday.
Werder Bremen 0 Borussia Dortmund 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 8 6 1 1 21 1 19
2 Borussia Dortmund 9 5 1 3 15 7 16
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 5 1 2 9 4 16
-------------------------
4 Werder Bremen 9 5 1 3 16 12 16
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 8 5 0 3 17 13 15
6 Hanover 96 8 4 3 1 11 10 15
-------------------------
7 VfB Stuttgart 8 4 1 3 12 6 13
-------------------------
8 Hoffenheim 8 4 1 3 12 7 13
9 Bayer Leverkusen 8 4 1 3 10 11 13
10 Hertha Berlin 8 3 3 2 12 9 12
11 Nuremberg 8 3 2 3 9 10 11
12 Cologne 8 3 1 4 13 18 10
13 VfL Wolfsburg 8 3 0 5 9 15 9
14 Mainz 8 2 2 4 12 18 8
15 Freiburg 8 2 1 5 13 22 7
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 8 1 2 5 5 12 5
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 8 0 4 4 6 16 4
18 Hamburg SV 8 1 1 6 9 20 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin (1330)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)
Mainz v FC Augsburg (1330)
VfB Stuttgart v Hoffenheim (1330)
VfL Wolfsburg v Nuremberg (1330)
Schalke 04 v Kaiserslautern (1630)
Playing on Sunday
Freiburg v Hamburg SV (1330)
Cologne v Hanover 96 (1530)
