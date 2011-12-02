Dec 2 Bundesliga result and standings on Friday.
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Hoffenheim 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 14 9 2 3 29 9 29
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 14 9 2 3 23 9 29
3 Bayern Munich 14 9 1 4 34 8 28
-------------------------
4 Werder Bremen 14 8 2 4 25 21 26
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 14 8 1 5 28 20 25
6 Bayer Leverkusen 15 7 4 4 22 19 25
-------------------------
7 VfB Stuttgart 14 6 3 5 20 15 21
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 14 5 5 4 18 22 20
9 Hertha Berlin 14 4 6 4 21 22 18
10 Hoffenheim 15 5 3 7 16 18 18
11 Cologne 13 5 1 7 20 29 16
12 VfL Wolfsburg 14 5 1 8 19 28 16
13 Mainz 13 4 3 6 19 25 15
14 Nuremberg 14 4 3 7 14 24 15
15 Hamburg SV 14 3 5 6 18 26 14
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 14 3 4 7 10 18 13
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 14 3 3 8 19 30 12
18 FC Augsburg 14 2 5 7 12 24 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday
Kaiserslautern v Hertha Berlin (1430)
Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund (1430)
Freiburg v Hanover 96 (1430)
VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz (1430)
VfB Stuttgart v Cologne (1730)
Playing on Sunday
Hamburg SV v Nuremberg (1430)
Schalke 04 v FC Augsburg (1630)
