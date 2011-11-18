Nov 18 Bundesliga result and standings on
Friday.
Kaiserslautern 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 12 9 1 2 32 4 28
2 Borussia Dortmund 12 7 2 3 26 9 23
3 Werder Bremen 12 7 2 3 23 16 23
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 7 2 3 15 9 23
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 12 7 1 4 24 18 22
6 Bayer Leverkusen 13 6 3 4 17 16 21
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 12 5 4 3 16 17 19
-------------------------
8 VfB Stuttgart 12 5 3 4 18 12 18
9 Hoffenheim 12 5 2 5 15 13 17
10 Hertha Berlin 12 4 4 4 16 17 16
11 Cologne 12 5 1 6 20 26 16
12 Kaiserslautern 13 3 4 6 10 17 13
13 VfL Wolfsburg 12 4 1 7 15 25 13
14 Mainz 12 3 3 6 16 23 12
15 Nuremberg 12 3 3 6 13 20 12
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 12 2 4 6 15 25 10
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 12 3 1 8 16 27 10
18 FC Augsburg 12 1 5 6 9 22 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Cologne v Mainz (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Werder Bremen (1430)
Freiburg v Hertha Berlin (1430)
Schalke 04 v Nuremberg (1430)
VfL Wolfsburg v Hanover 96 (1430)
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1730)
Playing on Sunday
VfB Stuttgart v FC Augsburg (1430)
Hamburg SV v Hoffenheim (1630)
