Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 22
FC Ingolstadt 04 3 SV Darmstadt 98 1
Hertha Berlin 1 Hoffenheim 0
Saturday, November 21
Cologne 0 Mainz 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Hanover 96 1
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Bayer Leverkusen 3
Schalke 04 1 Bayern Munich 3
VfB Stuttgart 0 FC Augsburg 4
VfL Wolfsburg 6 Werder Bremen 0
Friday, November 20
Hamburg SV 3 Borussia Dortmund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 13 12 1 0 40 5 37
2 Borussia Dortmund 13 9 2 2 36 18 29
3 VfL Wolfsburg 13 7 3 3 23 15 24
-------------------------
4 Hertha Berlin 13 7 2 4 18 15 23
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 7 1 5 25 19 22
-------------------------
6 Bayer Leverkusen 13 6 2 5 17 17 20
-------------------------
7 Schalke 04 13 6 2 5 17 19 20
-------------------------
8 FC Ingolstadt 04 13 5 4 4 10 10 19
9 Cologne 13 5 4 4 15 18 19
10 Hamburg SV 13 5 3 5 14 17 18
11 Mainz 13 5 2 6 18 19 17
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 13 3 5 5 17 20 14
13 SV Darmstadt 98 13 3 5 5 14 19 14
14 Werder Bremen 13 4 1 8 13 25 13
15 Hanover 96 13 3 2 8 13 24 11
-------------------------
16 VfB Stuttgart 13 3 1 9 17 31 10
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 13 2 3 8 17 25 9
18 Hoffenheim 13 1 5 7 12 20 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation