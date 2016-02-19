Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, February 19
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Hamburg SV 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 21 18 2 1 53 10 56
2 Borussia Dortmund 21 15 3 3 53 24 48
3 Bayer Leverkusen 21 10 5 6 31 22 35
-------------------------
4 Hertha Berlin 21 10 5 6 29 23 35
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 21 10 3 8 30 28 33
-------------------------
6 Mainz 21 10 3 8 27 25 33
-------------------------
7 Borussia Moenchengladbach 21 10 2 9 42 38 32
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 21 8 6 7 31 28 30
9 Cologne 21 7 8 6 24 27 29
10 Hamburg SV 22 7 6 9 25 30 27
11 VfB Stuttgart 21 8 3 10 33 41 27
12 FC Ingolstadt 04 21 7 5 9 14 23 26
13 SV Darmstadt 98 21 6 6 9 22 31 24
14 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 5 7 10 27 37 22
15 FC Augsburg 21 5 6 10 23 31 21
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 21 5 5 11 25 42 20
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 21 2 9 10 19 31 15
18 Hanover 96 21 4 2 15 19 36 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 20
Bayern Munich v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Cologne (1430)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v Werder Bremen (1430)
Hertha Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)
Hoffenheim v Mainz (1430)
Sunday, February 21
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund (1430)
Hanover 96 v FC Augsburg (1630)
Schalke 04 v VfB Stuttgart (1630)