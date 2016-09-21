Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Bayer Leverkusen 0 FC Augsburg 0 Bayern Munich 3 Hertha Berlin 0 RB Leipzig 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Schalke 04 1 Cologne 3 Werder Bremen 1 Mainz 2 Tuesday, September 20 FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Freiburg 1 Hamburg SV 0 SV Darmstadt 98 1 Hoffenheim 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Borussia Dortmund 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 14 1 12 2 Cologne 4 3 1 0 8 1 10 3 Borussia Dortmund 4 3 0 1 13 3 9 ------------------------- 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 3 0 1 5 2 9 ------------------------- 5 Hertha Berlin 4 3 0 1 6 4 9 ------------------------- 6 RB Leipzig 4 2 2 0 8 3 8 ------------------------- 7 Mainz 4 2 1 1 10 8 7 ------------------------- 8 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 2 1 1 8 6 7 9 Freiburg 4 2 0 2 5 6 6 10 VfL Wolfsburg 4 1 2 1 3 5 5 11 Hoffenheim 4 0 4 0 7 7 4 12 Bayer Leverkusen 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 13 FC Augsburg 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 14 SV Darmstadt 98 4 1 1 2 2 9 4 15 FC Ingolstadt 04 4 0 1 3 2 8 1 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 4 0 1 3 2 9 1 ------------------------- 17 Schalke 04 4 0 0 4 1 8 0 18 Werder Bremen 4 0 0 4 3 14 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 23 Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg (1830) Saturday, September 24 Mainz v Bayer Leverkusen (1330) Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1330) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hertha Berlin (1330) FC Augsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330) Hamburg SV v Bayern Munich (1330) Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg (1630) Sunday, September 25 Hoffenheim v Schalke 04 (1330) Cologne v RB Leipzig (1530)