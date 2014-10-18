Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Cologne 2 Borussia Dortmund 1
Bayern Munich 6 Werder Bremen 0
Mainz 2 FC Augsburg 1
Hanover 96 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3
Freiburg 1 VfL Wolfsburg 2
Schalke 04 2 Hertha Berlin 0
VfB Stuttgart 3 Bayer Leverkusen 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 8 6 2 0 21 2 20
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 4 4 0 12 4 16
3 Mainz 8 3 5 0 12 7 14
-------------------------
4 VfL Wolfsburg 8 4 2 2 13 9 14
-------------------------
5 Hoffenheim 7 3 4 0 11 6 13
6 Bayer Leverkusen 8 3 4 1 16 14 13
-------------------------
7 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 3 3 1 12 10 12
-------------------------
8 Schalke 04 8 3 2 3 13 12 11
9 Hanover 96 8 3 1 4 5 11 10
10 SC Paderborn 7 2 3 2 10 10 9
11 Cologne 8 2 3 3 6 7 9
12 FC Augsburg 8 3 0 5 9 11 9
13 Hertha Berlin 8 2 2 4 11 16 8
14 Borussia Dortmund 8 2 1 5 10 14 7
15 VfB Stuttgart 8 1 3 4 9 15 6
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 8 0 5 3 8 12 5
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV 7 1 2 4 2 8 5
18 Werder Bremen 8 0 4 4 10 22 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Hamburg SV v Hoffenheim (1330)
SC Paderborn v Eintracht Frankfurt (1530)