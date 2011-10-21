Oct 21 Bundesliga result and standings on Friday
FC Augsburg 1 Werder Bremen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 9 7 1 1 25 1 22
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 5 2 2 11 6 17
3 Werder Bremen 10 5 2 3 17 13 17
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 9 5 1 3 15 7 16
-------------------------
5 VfB Stuttgart 9 5 1 3 14 6 16
6 Schalke 04 9 5 0 4 18 15 15
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 9 4 3 2 11 12 15
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 9 4 2 3 12 13 14
9 Hoffenheim 9 4 1 4 12 9 13
10 Cologne 9 4 1 4 15 18 13
11 Hertha Berlin 9 3 3 3 12 13 12
12 VfL Wolfsburg 9 4 0 5 11 16 12
13 Nuremberg 9 3 2 4 10 12 11
14 Kaiserslautern 9 2 2 5 7 13 8
15 Mainz 9 2 2 5 12 19 8
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 10 1 5 4 8 17 8
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 9 2 1 6 14 24 7
18 Hamburg SV 9 2 1 6 11 21 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 22
Kaiserslautern v Freiburg (1330)
Nuremberg v VfB Stuttgart (1330)
Borussia Dortmund v Cologne (1330)
Hertha Berlin v Mainz (1330)
Hoffenheim v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)
Hamburg SV v VfL Wolfsburg (1630)
Sunday, October 23
Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke 04 (1330)
Hanover 96 v Bayern Munich (1530)