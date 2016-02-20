Soccer-Danish championship Relegation Round Group 2 results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Relegation Round Group 2 matches on Saturday Saturday, April 8 AaB Aalborg 0 Viborg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group 2 1 AaB Aalborg 28 9 7 12 28 39 34 2 Silkeborg IF 27 7 10 10 31 46 31 3 AGF Aarhus 27 7 7 13 37 42 28 4 Viborg 28 7 7 14 32 44 28 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 10 AGF Aarhus v Silkeborg IF (1700)