Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 20
Bayern Munich 3 SV Darmstadt 98 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Cologne 0
FC Ingolstadt 04 2 Werder Bremen 0
Hertha Berlin 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Hoffenheim 3 Mainz 2
Friday, February 19
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Hamburg SV 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 22 19 2 1 56 11 59
2 Borussia Dortmund 21 15 3 3 53 24 48
3 Hertha Berlin 22 10 6 6 30 24 36
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 21 10 5 6 31 22 35
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 22 11 2 9 43 38 35
-------------------------
6 Schalke 04 21 10 3 8 30 28 33
-------------------------
7 Mainz 22 10 3 9 29 28 33
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 22 8 7 7 32 29 31
9 Cologne 22 7 8 7 24 28 29
10 FC Ingolstadt 04 22 8 5 9 16 23 29
11 Hamburg SV 22 7 6 9 25 30 27
12 VfB Stuttgart 21 8 3 10 33 41 27
13 SV Darmstadt 98 22 6 6 10 23 34 24
14 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 5 7 10 27 37 22
15 FC Augsburg 21 5 6 10 23 31 21
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 22 5 5 12 25 44 20
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 22 3 9 10 22 33 18
18 Hanover 96 21 4 2 15 19 36 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 21
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund (1430)
Hanover 96 v FC Augsburg (1630)
Schalke 04 v VfB Stuttgart (1630)