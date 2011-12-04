Dec 4 Bundesliga results and standings on
Sunday.
Hamburg SV 2 Nuremberg 0
Schalke 04 3 FC Augsburg 1
Played on Saturday
Kaiserslautern 1 Hertha Berlin 1
Bayern Munich 4 Werder Bremen 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Borussia Dortmund 1
Freiburg 1 Hanover 96 1
VfB Stuttgart 2 Cologne 2
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Mainz 2
Played on Friday
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Hoffenheim 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 15 10 1 4 38 9 31
2 Borussia Dortmund 15 9 3 3 30 10 30
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 9 3 3 24 10 30
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 15 9 1 5 31 21 28
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 15 8 2 5 26 25 26
6 Bayer Leverkusen 15 7 4 4 22 19 25
-------------------------
7 VfB Stuttgart 15 6 4 5 22 17 22
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 15 5 6 4 19 23 21
9 Hertha Berlin 15 4 7 4 22 23 19
10 Hoffenheim 15 5 3 7 16 18 18
11 Hamburg SV 15 4 5 6 20 26 17
12 Cologne 14 5 2 7 22 31 17
13 VfL Wolfsburg 15 5 2 8 21 30 17
14 Mainz 14 4 4 6 21 27 16
15 Nuremberg 15 4 3 8 14 26 15
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 15 3 5 7 11 19 14
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 15 3 4 8 20 31 13
18 FC Augsburg 15 2 5 8 13 27 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
