Oct 22 Results and standings from the Bundesliga
on Saturday
Kaiserslautern 1 Freiburg 0
Nuremberg 2 VfB Stuttgart 2
Borussia Dortmund 5 Cologne 0
Hamburg SV 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Hertha Berlin 0 Mainz 0
Hoffenheim 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Friday, October 21
FC Augsburg 1 Werder Bremen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 9 7 1 1 25 1 22
2 Borussia Dortmund 10 6 1 3 20 7 19
3 VfB Stuttgart 10 5 2 3 16 8 17
-------------------------
4 Werder Bremen 10 5 2 3 17 13 17
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 5 2 3 11 7 17
6 Hoffenheim 10 5 1 4 13 9 16
-------------------------
7 Schalke 04 9 5 0 4 18 15 15
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 9 4 3 2 11 12 15
9 Bayer Leverkusen 9 4 2 3 12 13 14
10 Hertha Berlin 10 3 4 3 12 13 13
11 VfL Wolfsburg 10 4 1 5 12 17 13
12 Cologne 10 4 1 5 15 23 13
13 Nuremberg 10 3 3 4 12 14 12
14 Kaiserslautern 10 3 2 5 8 13 11
15 Mainz 10 2 3 5 12 19 9
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 10 1 5 4 8 17 8
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV 10 2 2 6 12 22 8
18 Freiburg 10 2 1 7 14 25 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke 04 (1330)
Hanover 96 v Bayern Munich (1530)