April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 14
Kaiserslautern 0 Nuremberg 2
Bayer Leverkusen 3 Hertha Berlin 3
Bayern Munich 0 Mainz 0
Hamburg SV 1 Hanover 96 0
Schalke 04 1 Borussia Dortmund 2
VfL Wolfsburg 1 FC Augsburg 2
Friday, April 13
VfB Stuttgart 4 Werder Bremen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 31 22 6 3 69 23 72
2 Bayern Munich 31 20 4 7 69 20 64
3 Schalke 04 31 18 3 10 66 41 57
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 30 15 8 7 43 22 53
-------------------------
5 VfB Stuttgart 31 14 7 10 59 41 49
6 Bayer Leverkusen 31 12 9 10 46 43 45
7 Hanover 96 31 11 11 9 39 43 44
-------------------------
8 Werder Bremen 31 11 9 11 45 50 42
9 Hoffenheim 30 10 10 10 38 40 40
10 VfL Wolfsburg 31 12 4 15 42 56 40
11 Nuremberg 31 11 5 15 33 42 38
12 Mainz 31 9 10 12 47 48 37
13 Freiburg 30 9 8 13 41 56 35
14 Hamburg SV 31 8 10 13 34 55 34
15 FC Augsburg 31 7 12 12 34 48 33
-------------------------
16 Cologne 30 8 5 17 36 63 29
-------------------------
17 Hertha Berlin 31 6 10 15 34 57 28
18 Kaiserslautern 31 3 11 17 19 46 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 15
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Cologne (1330)
Freiburg v Hoffenheim (1530)