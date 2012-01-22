Jan 22 Results and standings from the Bundesliga
on Sunday
Bayer Leverkusen 3 Mainz 2
Hamburg SV 1 Borussia Dortmund 5
Saturday, January 21
Kaiserslautern 0 Werder Bremen 0
Nuremberg 2 Hertha Berlin 0
Hoffenheim 0 Hanover 96 0
Freiburg 1 FC Augsburg 0
Schalke 04 3 VfB Stuttgart 1
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Cologne 0
Friday, January 20
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Bayern Munich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 18 12 1 5 44 13 37
2 Borussia Dortmund 18 11 4 3 40 13 37
3 Schalke 04 18 12 1 5 41 23 37
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 18 11 3 4 28 12 36
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 18 9 3 6 30 31 30
6 Bayer Leverkusen 18 8 5 5 25 24 29
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 18 5 9 4 20 24 24
-------------------------
8 Hoffenheim 18 6 5 7 19 19 23
9 VfL Wolfsburg 18 7 2 9 24 34 23
10 VfB Stuttgart 18 6 4 8 24 23 22
11 Cologne 18 6 3 9 27 36 21
12 Nuremberg 18 6 3 9 19 28 21
13 Hertha Berlin 18 4 8 6 24 28 20
14 Hamburg SV 18 4 7 7 22 32 19
15 Mainz 18 4 6 8 24 32 18
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 18 3 8 7 13 21 17
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 18 4 4 10 22 39 16
18 FC Augsburg 18 3 6 9 15 29 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation