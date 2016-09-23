Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, September 23
Borussia Dortmund 3 Freiburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 14 1 12
2 Borussia Dortmund 5 4 0 1 16 4 12
3 Cologne 4 3 1 0 8 1 10
-------------------------
4 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 3 0 1 5 2 9
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 4 3 0 1 6 4 9
-------------------------
6 RB Leipzig 4 2 2 0 8 3 8
-------------------------
7 Mainz 4 2 1 1 10 8 7
-------------------------
8 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 2 1 1 8 6 7
9 Freiburg 5 2 0 3 6 9 6
10 VfL Wolfsburg 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
11 Hoffenheim 4 0 4 0 7 7 4
12 Bayer Leverkusen 4 1 1 2 5 5 4
13 FC Augsburg 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
14 SV Darmstadt 98 4 1 1 2 2 9 4
15 FC Ingolstadt 04 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 4 0 1 3 2 9 1
-------------------------
17 Schalke 04 4 0 0 4 1 8 0
18 Werder Bremen 4 0 0 4 3 14 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 24
Mainz v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1330)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Hertha Berlin (1330)
FC Augsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330)
Hamburg SV v Bayern Munich (1330)
Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg (1630)
Sunday, September 25
Hoffenheim v Schalke 04 (1330)
Cologne v RB Leipzig (1530)