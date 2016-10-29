UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Mainz 2 FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Borussia Dortmund 0 Schalke 04 0 FC Augsburg 1 Bayern Munich 3 SV Darmstadt 98 0 RB Leipzig 2 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Werder Bremen 1 Freiburg 3 Friday, October 28 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 9 7 2 0 23 5 23 2 RB Leipzig 9 6 3 0 17 6 21 3 Hertha Berlin 8 5 2 1 14 9 17 ------------------------- 4 Hoffenheim 8 4 4 0 16 10 16 ------------------------- 5 Borussia Dortmund 9 4 3 2 20 10 15 ------------------------- 6 Cologne 8 4 3 1 13 6 15 ------------------------- 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 4 3 2 13 8 15 ------------------------- 8 Freiburg 9 5 0 4 13 13 15 9 Mainz 9 4 2 3 16 15 14 10 Bayer Leverkusen 9 4 1 4 13 13 13 11 Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 3 3 3 10 12 12 12 Schalke 04 9 2 2 5 10 11 8 13 FC Augsburg 9 2 2 5 8 14 8 14 SV Darmstadt 98 9 2 2 5 8 17 8 15 Werder Bremen 9 2 1 6 11 24 7 ------------------------- 16 VfL Wolfsburg 9 1 3 5 6 13 6 ------------------------- 17 FC Ingolstadt 04 9 0 2 7 7 19 2 18 Hamburg SV 8 0 2 6 2 15 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (1430) Cologne v Hamburg SV (1630)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.