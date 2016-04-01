April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, April 1
Bayer Leverkusen 3 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 27 22 3 2 65 13 69
2 Borussia Dortmund 27 20 4 3 64 26 64
3 Hertha Berlin 27 14 6 7 37 27 48
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 28 13 6 9 42 33 45
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 27 13 5 9 39 35 44
-------------------------
6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 27 13 3 11 54 44 42
-------------------------
7 Mainz 27 12 5 10 35 33 41
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 28 10 8 10 39 37 38
9 Cologne 27 8 9 10 28 34 33
10 FC Ingolstadt 04 27 8 9 10 23 31 33
11 VfB Stuttgart 27 9 5 13 43 54 32
12 Hamburg SV 27 8 7 12 31 38 31
13 SV Darmstadt 98 27 6 10 11 28 41 28
14 Werder Bremen 27 7 7 13 36 54 28
15 FC Augsburg 27 6 9 12 33 43 27
-------------------------
16 Hoffenheim 27 6 9 12 30 43 27
-------------------------
17 Eintracht Frankfurt 27 6 9 12 29 43 27
18 Hanover 96 27 5 2 20 22 49 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 2
Mainz v FC Augsburg (1330)
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v Schalke 04 (1330)
Hanover 96 v Hamburg SV (1330)
SV Darmstadt 98 v VfB Stuttgart (1330)
Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen (1630)
Sunday, April 3
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hertha Berlin (1330)
Hoffenheim v Cologne (1530)