April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, April 1 Bayer Leverkusen 3 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 27 22 3 2 65 13 69 2 Borussia Dortmund 27 20 4 3 64 26 64 3 Hertha Berlin 27 14 6 7 37 27 48 ------------------------- 4 Bayer Leverkusen 28 13 6 9 42 33 45 ------------------------- 5 Schalke 04 27 13 5 9 39 35 44 ------------------------- 6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 27 13 3 11 54 44 42 ------------------------- 7 Mainz 27 12 5 10 35 33 41 ------------------------- 8 VfL Wolfsburg 28 10 8 10 39 37 38 9 Cologne 27 8 9 10 28 34 33 10 FC Ingolstadt 04 27 8 9 10 23 31 33 11 VfB Stuttgart 27 9 5 13 43 54 32 12 Hamburg SV 27 8 7 12 31 38 31 13 SV Darmstadt 98 27 6 10 11 28 41 28 14 Werder Bremen 27 7 7 13 36 54 28 15 FC Augsburg 27 6 9 12 33 43 27 ------------------------- 16 Hoffenheim 27 6 9 12 30 43 27 ------------------------- 17 Eintracht Frankfurt 27 6 9 12 29 43 27 18 Hanover 96 27 5 2 20 22 49 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 2 Mainz v FC Augsburg (1330) Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330) FC Ingolstadt 04 v Schalke 04 (1330) Hanover 96 v Hamburg SV (1330) SV Darmstadt 98 v VfB Stuttgart (1330) Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen (1630) Sunday, April 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hertha Berlin (1330) Hoffenheim v Cologne (1530)