Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, October 16
Mainz 0 Borussia Dortmund 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 8 8 0 0 28 4 24
2 Borussia Dortmund 9 6 2 1 24 11 20
3 Schalke 04 8 5 1 2 10 8 16
-------------------------
4 Hertha Berlin 8 4 2 2 11 8 14
-------------------------
5 Cologne 8 4 2 2 13 12 14
-------------------------
6 FC Ingolstadt 04 8 4 2 2 6 6 14
-------------------------
7 Bayer Leverkusen 8 4 1 3 8 9 13
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 8 3 3 2 10 10 12
9 Mainz 9 4 0 5 12 13 12
10 SV Darmstadt 98 8 2 4 2 10 12 10
11 Hamburg SV 8 3 1 4 8 13 10
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 8 2 3 3 13 11 9
13 Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 3 0 5 11 15 9
14 Werder Bremen 8 2 1 5 7 13 7
15 Hoffenheim 8 1 3 4 10 14 6
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 8 1 2 5 8 13 5
-------------------------
17 Hanover 96 8 1 2 5 7 16 5
18 VfB Stuttgart 8 1 1 6 11 19 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 17
FC Augsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330)
Hamburg SV v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)
Schalke 04 v Hertha Berlin (1330)
VfL Wolfsburg v Hoffenheim (1330)
Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich (1330)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)
Sunday, October 18
Cologne v Hanover 96 (1330)
VfB Stuttgart v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1530)