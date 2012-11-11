Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 11
Greuther Fuerth 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4
VfB Stuttgart 2 Hanover 96 4
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Saturday, November 10
Bayern Munich 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
FC Augsburg 1 Borussia Dortmund 3
Fortuna Dusseldorf 1 Hoffenheim 1
Freiburg 0 Hamburg SV 0
Schalke 04 2 Werder Bremen 1
Friday, November 9
Mainz 2 Nuremberg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 11 10 0 1 32 4 30
2 Schalke 04 11 7 2 2 22 12 23
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 11 6 2 3 21 16 20
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 11 5 4 2 23 12 19
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 3 3 19 17 18
6 Hanover 96 11 5 2 4 24 18 17
-------------------------
7 Mainz 11 5 2 4 15 13 17
-------------------------
8 Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 4 4 3 17 21 16
9 Werder Bremen 11 4 2 5 18 17 14
10 Hamburg SV 11 4 2 5 11 14 14
11 Freiburg 11 3 4 4 14 13 13
12 VfB Stuttgart 11 3 4 4 12 19 13
13 Hoffenheim 11 3 3 5 17 23 12
14 Fortuna Duesseldorf 11 2 5 4 10 16 11
15 Nuremberg 11 3 2 6 9 17 11
-------------------------
16 VfL Wolfsburg 11 3 2 6 9 18 11
-------------------------
17 Greuther Fuerth 11 1 4 6 9 20 7
18 FC Augsburg 11 1 3 7 6 18 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation