Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Borussia Dortmund 1
Hanover 96 0 FC Augsburg 1
Schalke 04 1 VfB Stuttgart 1
Saturday, February 20
Bayern Munich 3 SV Darmstadt 98 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Cologne 0
FC Ingolstadt 04 2 Werder Bremen 0
Hertha Berlin 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Hoffenheim 3 Mainz 2
Friday, February 19
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Hamburg SV 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 22 19 2 1 56 11 59
2 Borussia Dortmund 22 16 3 3 54 24 51
3 Hertha Berlin 22 10 6 6 30 24 36
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 22 10 5 7 31 23 35
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 22 11 2 9 43 38 35
-------------------------
6 Schalke 04 22 10 4 8 31 29 34
-------------------------
7 Mainz 22 10 3 9 29 28 33
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 22 8 7 7 32 29 31
9 Cologne 22 7 8 7 24 28 29
10 FC Ingolstadt 04 22 8 5 9 16 23 29
11 VfB Stuttgart 22 8 4 10 34 42 28
12 Hamburg SV 22 7 6 9 25 30 27
13 FC Augsburg 22 6 6 10 24 31 24
14 SV Darmstadt 98 22 6 6 10 23 34 24
15 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 5 7 10 27 37 22
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 22 5 5 12 25 44 20
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 22 3 9 10 22 33 18
18 Hanover 96 22 4 2 16 19 37 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation