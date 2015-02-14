Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Bayer Leverkusen 4 VfL Wolfsburg 5 Bayern Munich 8 Hamburg SV 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Cologne 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Schalke 04 0 Hoffenheim 2 VfB Stuttgart 1 Werder Bremen 3 FC Augsburg 2 Friday, February 13 Borussia Dortmund 4 Mainz 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 21 16 4 1 53 9 52 2 VfL Wolfsburg 21 13 5 3 46 23 44 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 21 10 6 5 28 17 36 ------------------------- 4 Schalke 04 21 10 4 7 31 23 34 ------------------------- 5 FC Augsburg 21 11 1 9 30 27 34 6 Bayer Leverkusen 21 8 8 5 34 27 32 ------------------------- 7 Hoffenheim 21 8 5 8 33 34 29 ------------------------- 8 Werder Bremen 21 8 5 8 35 43 29 9 Eintracht Frankfurt 21 7 7 7 39 41 28 10 Hanover 96 20 7 4 9 23 30 25 11 Cologne 21 6 6 9 19 24 24 12 Hamburg SV 21 6 5 10 14 30 23 13 Mainz 21 4 10 7 27 30 22 14 Borussia Dortmund 21 6 4 11 25 29 22 15 Hertha Berlin 20 6 3 11 26 38 21 ------------------------- 16 SC Paderborn 20 4 8 8 21 34 20 ------------------------- 17 Freiburg 20 3 9 8 21 30 18 18 VfB Stuttgart 21 4 6 11 21 37 18 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 Hertha Berlin v Freiburg (1430) Hanover 96 v SC Paderborn (1630)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.