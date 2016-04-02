April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, April 2 Mainz 4 FC Augsburg 2 Bayern Munich 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Borussia Dortmund 3 Werder Bremen 2 FC Ingolstadt 04 3 Schalke 04 0 Hanover 96 0 Hamburg SV 3 SV Darmstadt 98 2 VfB Stuttgart 2 Friday, April 1 Bayer Leverkusen 3 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 28 23 3 2 66 13 72 2 Borussia Dortmund 28 21 4 3 67 28 67 3 Hertha Berlin 27 14 6 7 37 27 48 ------------------------- 4 Bayer Leverkusen 28 13 6 9 42 33 45 ------------------------- 5 Mainz 28 13 5 10 39 35 44 ------------------------- 6 Schalke 04 28 13 5 10 39 38 44 ------------------------- 7 Borussia Moenchengladbach 27 13 3 11 54 44 42 ------------------------- 8 VfL Wolfsburg 28 10 8 10 39 37 38 9 FC Ingolstadt 04 28 9 9 10 26 31 36 10 Hamburg SV 28 9 7 12 34 38 34 11 Cologne 27 8 9 10 28 34 33 12 VfB Stuttgart 28 9 6 13 45 56 33 13 SV Darmstadt 98 28 6 11 11 30 43 29 14 Werder Bremen 28 7 7 14 38 57 28 15 FC Augsburg 28 6 9 13 35 47 27 ------------------------- 16 Hoffenheim 27 6 9 12 30 43 27 ------------------------- 17 Eintracht Frankfurt 28 6 9 13 29 44 27 18 Hanover 96 28 5 2 21 22 52 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hertha Berlin (1330) Hoffenheim v Cologne (1530)