April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 2
Mainz 4 FC Augsburg 2
Bayern Munich 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Borussia Dortmund 3 Werder Bremen 2
FC Ingolstadt 04 3 Schalke 04 0
Hanover 96 0 Hamburg SV 3
SV Darmstadt 98 2 VfB Stuttgart 2
Friday, April 1
Bayer Leverkusen 3 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 28 23 3 2 66 13 72
2 Borussia Dortmund 28 21 4 3 67 28 67
3 Hertha Berlin 27 14 6 7 37 27 48
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 28 13 6 9 42 33 45
-------------------------
5 Mainz 28 13 5 10 39 35 44
-------------------------
6 Schalke 04 28 13 5 10 39 38 44
-------------------------
7 Borussia Moenchengladbach 27 13 3 11 54 44 42
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 28 10 8 10 39 37 38
9 FC Ingolstadt 04 28 9 9 10 26 31 36
10 Hamburg SV 28 9 7 12 34 38 34
11 Cologne 27 8 9 10 28 34 33
12 VfB Stuttgart 28 9 6 13 45 56 33
13 SV Darmstadt 98 28 6 11 11 30 43 29
14 Werder Bremen 28 7 7 14 38 57 28
15 FC Augsburg 28 6 9 13 35 47 27
-------------------------
16 Hoffenheim 27 6 9 12 30 43 27
-------------------------
17 Eintracht Frankfurt 28 6 9 13 29 44 27
18 Hanover 96 28 5 2 21 22 52 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 3
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hertha Berlin (1330)
Hoffenheim v Cologne (1530)