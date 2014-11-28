Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, November 28
Freiburg 1 VfB Stuttgart 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 12 9 3 0 31 3 30
2 VfL Wolfsburg 12 7 2 3 24 12 23
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 5 5 2 16 9 20
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 12 5 5 2 20 16 20
-------------------------
5 Hanover 96 12 6 1 5 10 14 19
6 FC Augsburg 12 6 0 6 15 12 18
-------------------------
7 Schalke 04 12 5 2 5 17 17 17
-------------------------
8 Hoffenheim 12 4 5 3 17 18 17
9 Mainz 12 3 7 2 15 14 16
10 SC Paderborn 12 4 4 4 18 18 16
11 Cologne 12 4 3 5 12 13 15
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 4 3 5 20 24 15
13 Hertha Berlin 12 4 2 6 17 22 14
14 Freiburg 13 2 6 5 14 20 12
15 Hamburg SV 12 3 3 6 6 14 12
-------------------------
16 VfB Stuttgart 13 3 3 7 18 27 12
-------------------------
17 Borussia Dortmund 12 3 2 7 14 19 11
18 Werder Bremen 12 2 4 6 14 26 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 29
Bayer Leverkusen v Cologne (1430)
FC Augsburg v Hamburg SV (1430)
Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich (1430)
Schalke 04 v Mainz (1430)
Werder Bremen v SC Paderborn (1430)
Hoffenheim v Hanover 96 (1730)
Sunday, November 30
VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1430)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund (1630)