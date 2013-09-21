Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Nuremberg 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 Mainz 1 Bayer Leverkusen 4 Hamburg SV 0 Werder Bremen 2 Hanover 96 2 FC Augsburg 1 Schalke 04 0 Bayern Munich 4 VfL Wolfsburg 2 Hoffenheim 1 Friday, September 20 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 Eintracht Braunschweig 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 6 5 1 0 16 5 16 2 Bayern Munich 6 5 1 0 13 2 16 3 Bayer Leverkusen 6 5 0 1 15 7 15 ------------------------- 4 Hanover 96 6 4 0 2 10 8 12 ------------------------- 5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 3 0 3 15 11 9 6 VfL Wolfsburg 6 3 0 3 9 8 9 ------------------------- 7 Mainz 6 3 0 3 9 12 9 ------------------------- 8 FC Augsburg 6 3 0 3 6 9 9 9 Werder Bremen 6 3 0 3 5 8 9 10 Hoffenheim 6 2 2 2 15 15 8 11 Hertha Berlin 5 2 1 2 9 6 7 12 Schalke 04 6 2 1 3 7 13 7 13 VfB Stuttgart 5 2 0 3 10 8 6 14 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 2 0 3 7 9 6 15 Nuremberg 6 0 4 2 6 9 4 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 6 1 1 4 10 17 4 ------------------------- 17 Freiburg 5 0 2 3 7 11 2 18 Eintracht Braunschweig 6 0 1 5 3 14 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 Freiburg v Hertha Berlin (1330) VfB Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt (1530)