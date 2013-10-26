Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 26 Bayer Leverkusen 2 FC Augsburg 1 Bayern Munich 3 Hertha Berlin 2 Mainz 2 Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Hanover 96 1 Hoffenheim 4 Schalke 04 1 Borussia Dortmund 3 VfL Wolfsburg 3 Werder Bremen 0 Friday, October 25 VfB Stuttgart 1 Nuremberg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 10 8 2 0 22 6 26 2 Borussia Dortmund 10 8 1 1 25 8 25 3 Bayer Leverkusen 10 8 1 1 22 10 25 ------------------------- 4 Hertha Berlin 10 4 3 3 17 12 15 ------------------------- 5 VfL Wolfsburg 10 5 0 5 14 12 15 6 Schalke 04 10 4 2 4 18 22 14 ------------------------- 7 VfB Stuttgart 10 3 4 3 20 14 13 ------------------------- 8 Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 4 1 4 19 14 13 9 Hoffenheim 10 3 4 3 25 23 13 10 Hanover 96 10 4 1 5 12 16 13 11 Mainz 10 4 1 5 15 21 13 12 Werder Bremen 10 3 3 4 9 15 12 13 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 2 4 3 12 14 10 14 FC Augsburg 10 3 1 6 11 19 10 15 Hamburg SV 9 2 3 4 20 22 9 ------------------------- 16 Nuremberg 10 0 7 3 11 19 7 ------------------------- 17 Freiburg 9 0 5 4 9 18 5 18 Eintracht Braunschweig 10 1 1 8 7 23 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 27 Freiburg v Hamburg SV (1430) Borussia Moenchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)