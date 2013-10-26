Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 26
Bayer Leverkusen 2 FC Augsburg 1
Bayern Munich 3 Hertha Berlin 2
Mainz 2 Eintracht Braunschweig 0
Hanover 96 1 Hoffenheim 4
Schalke 04 1 Borussia Dortmund 3
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Werder Bremen 0
Friday, October 25
VfB Stuttgart 1 Nuremberg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 10 8 2 0 22 6 26
2 Borussia Dortmund 10 8 1 1 25 8 25
3 Bayer Leverkusen 10 8 1 1 22 10 25
-------------------------
4 Hertha Berlin 10 4 3 3 17 12 15
-------------------------
5 VfL Wolfsburg 10 5 0 5 14 12 15
6 Schalke 04 10 4 2 4 18 22 14
-------------------------
7 VfB Stuttgart 10 3 4 3 20 14 13
-------------------------
8 Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 4 1 4 19 14 13
9 Hoffenheim 10 3 4 3 25 23 13
10 Hanover 96 10 4 1 5 12 16 13
11 Mainz 10 4 1 5 15 21 13
12 Werder Bremen 10 3 3 4 9 15 12
13 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 2 4 3 12 14 10
14 FC Augsburg 10 3 1 6 11 19 10
15 Hamburg SV 9 2 3 4 20 22 9
-------------------------
16 Nuremberg 10 0 7 3 11 19 7
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 9 0 5 4 9 18 5
18 Eintracht Braunschweig 10 1 1 8 7 23 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 27
Freiburg v Hamburg SV (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)