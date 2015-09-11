Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, September 11
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Hamburg SV 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 3 3 0 0 11 1 9
2 Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 10 1 9
3 VfL Wolfsburg 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
-------------------------
4 Cologne 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
-------------------------
5 Mainz 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
-------------------------
6 Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 0 1 3 4 6
-------------------------
7 Hamburg SV 4 2 0 2 7 9 6
-------------------------
8 FC Ingolstadt 04 3 2 0 1 2 4 6
9 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 1 1 1 6 4 4
10 Schalke 04 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
11 Hertha Berlin 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
12 Werder Bremen 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
13 SV Darmstadt 98 3 0 3 0 3 3 3
14 Hoffenheim 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
15 FC Augsburg 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
-------------------------
16 Hanover 96 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 3 0 0 3 4 10 0
18 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 0 0 4 2 11 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 12
Bayer Leverkusen v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330)
Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg (1330)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v VfL Wolfsburg (1330)
Hanover 96 v Borussia Dortmund (1330)
Hertha Berlin v VfB Stuttgart (1330)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Cologne (1630)
Sunday, September 13
Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen (1330)
Schalke 04 v Mainz (1530)